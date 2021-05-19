Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2021: FUTU, GS, GBCI, ALTA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 4% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 3%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was over 3% lower after it reported Q1 earnings of HK$8.02 ($1.03) per American depositary share, up from HK$1.22 a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of HK$4.75.

Goldman Sachs (GS) has taken a "significant minority stake" in contract research organization Aragen Life Sciences, the latter said. Goldman Sachs was down more than 1% recently.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) agreed to acquire Altabancorp (ALTA) in an all-stock merger marking the company's 24th acquisition since 2000 and seventh in the past five years. Altabancorp was gaining over 6% in value recently, while Glacier Bancorp was flat.

