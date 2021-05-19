Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2021: BTCM,PGR,AJG

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, BIT Mining (BTCM) plunged almost 19% after saying it was spending $25.7 million to build a new cryptocurrency mining data center in Texas with a Bitdeer subsidiary amid a more than 11% decline in Bitcoin prices on Wednesday after Chinese financial authorities ordered a halt on cryptocurrency-related services.

Progressive (PGR) fell 5.3% after reporting a nearly 67% drop in April earnings compared with year-ago levels, falling to $0.54 per share from a $1.62 per share profit for the home and auto insurer in April 2020.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) was down 1.7% after Wednesday announcing its purchase of the Garner & Glover Co insurance agency in Rome, Ga. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

