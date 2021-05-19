Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2021: ALTA,GBCI,BTCM,PGR,AJG

Financial stocks retreated Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Altabancorp (ALTA) climbed 9.7% after the Utah-based bank chain agreed to a $933.5 million buyout offer from Glacier Bancorp (GBCI), which will exchange 0.7971 of a share for each Altabancorp share. Glacier shares were 1.1% lower late in Wednesday trading.

To the downside, Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) was down 1.5% after announcing its purchase of the Garner & Glover Co insurance agency in Rome, Ga. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Progressive (PGR) fell 5.1% after reporting a nearly 67% drop in April earnings compared with year-ago levels, falling to $0.54 per share from a $1.62 per share profit for the home and auto insurer in April 2020.

BIT Mining (BTCM) plunged over 18% after saying it was spending $25.7 million to help build a new cryptocurrency mining data center in Texas amid volatile swings in bitcoin prices on Wednesday after Chinese financial authorities ordered a halt on cryptocurrency-related services.

