Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2020: VIRT, HLI, LPLA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were lower premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.18%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was almost 0.4% lower, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.1%.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) was more than 3% higher amid a deal to sell the MATCHNow alternative trading system to Cboe Global Markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) was declining by more than 2% after it priced its offering of 3 million class A shares at $63.50 per share.

LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) was flat after it reported total brokerage and advisory assets of $718 billion at the end of April, up 7.2% from $669.9 billion in March.

