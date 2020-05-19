Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2020: MGP,MGM,EPAY,HLI

Financial stocks were declining, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.4%.

In company news, MGM Growth Properties (MGP) rose 6.4% after the real estate investment trust said it redeemed 30.3 million of its operating partnership units previously held by MGM Resorts International (MGM) for $700 million. MGM Growth Properties late Monday also filed a preliminary prospectus for the company and some of its larger investors to sell its common or preferred stock, depository share or warrants to buy additional shares from time to time.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) climbed 6.8% on Tuesday after the company said in a new regulatory filing subscription bookings have totaled over $13.4 million since the start of its fiscal Q4 on April 1 through last Friday, including 15 new deals for its Paymode-X payments processing system and a separate subscription for its digital banking platform.

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) declined 5.9% after the investment banking firm priced a $190.5 million public offering of 3 million class A shares at $63.50 apiece, or about 1.4% under Monday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

