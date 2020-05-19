Financial Sector Update for 05/19/2020: FISV,MGP,MGM,EPAY,HLI

Financial stocks pared a portion of their earlier losses, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.7% in late afternoon trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.9%.

In company news, Fiserv (FISV) slipped about 1.5% after Tuesday saying it will pay $40 million to the Federal Trade Commission to settle charges its First Data Merchant Services unit failed to keep scammers and fraudulent business from signing on to its payments processing platform prior to being acquired by Fiserv in July 2019. The trade agency is planning to use the settlement to refund consumers who may have been harmed.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) climbed 8.3% on Tuesday after saying in a new regulatory filing that subscription bookings have totaled over $13.4 million since the start of its fiscal Q4 on April 1 through last Friday, including 15 new deals for its Paymode-X payments processing system and a separate subscription for its digital banking platform. The company-wide update did not identify any of the new customers.

MGM Growth Properties (MGP) rose 5.3% after the real estate investment trust said it redeemed 30.3 million of its operating partnership units previously held by MGM Resorts International (MGM) for $700 million. MGM Growth Properties late Monday also said it expects to increase its dividend by $0.05 per share next year to $1.95 per share on an annualized basis.

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) declined 5.5% after the investment banking firm priced a $190.5 million public offering of 3 million class A shares at $63.50 apiece, or about 1.4% under Monday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

