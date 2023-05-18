News & Insights

Banking
FINV

Financial Sector Update for 05/18/2023: FINV, KKR, APLD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 18, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.7% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1%.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was rising past 3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 2.49 renminbi ($0.36) per diluted American depositary share, up from 1.88 renminbi a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 3.05 billion renminbi from 2.45 billion renminbi a year earlier.

KKR (KKR) said late Wednesday it priced an offering of 61.5 billion Japanese yen ($446.8 million) of senior notes issued by its indirect subsidiary, KKR Group Finance Co. XI. KKR was up more than 1% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

Applied Digital (APLD) was down more than 6% after it registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to sell from time to time up to $175 million of various securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FINV
KKR
APLD
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.