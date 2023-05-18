Financial Sector Update for 05/18/2023: FINV, KKR, APLD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.7% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1%.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was rising past 3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 2.49 renminbi ($0.36) per diluted American depositary share, up from 1.88 renminbi a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 3.05 billion renminbi from 2.45 billion renminbi a year earlier.

KKR (KKR) said late Wednesday it priced an offering of 61.5 billion Japanese yen ($446.8 million) of senior notes issued by its indirect subsidiary, KKR Group Finance Co. XI. KKR was up more than 1% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

Applied Digital (APLD) was down more than 6% after it registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to sell from time to time up to $175 million of various securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.