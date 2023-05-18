Financial Sector Update for 05/18/2023: COIN, BABA, ALL, LCNB

Financial stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) rising 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing almost 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 2.8% to $26,651, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising seven basis points to 3.648%.

In economic news, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck a positive tone regarding a potential debt-ceiling deal. McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that negotiators on the debt limit may reach an agreement in principle as soon as this weekend, Bloomberg reported.

Initial jobless claims slumped to 242,000 during the week that ended May 13, below the 255,000 consensus and the prior week's 264,000, DA Davidson said in a note.

The pace of existing home sales dropped 3.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million in April from 4.44 million in March, data from the National Association of Realtors showed. The forecast in a survey compiled by Bloomberg was for a decline to 4.3 million.

In company news, Coinbase (COIN) said Coinbase One members can now get boosted staking rewards in addition to fee-free trading and benefits from partners like Messari and CoinTracker for the $29.99 monthly subscription. Coinbase shares fell 1.8%.

Ant Group's net income decreased more than 56% year-over-year in its fiscal Q3, according to a quarterly statement released Thursday by Alibaba (BABA), which holds a one-third stake in the financial technology company. Alibaba shares were down 5.1%.

LCNB (LCNB), the holding company for LCNB National Bank, said it has agreed to buy Cincinnati Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $43.7 million. LCNB was down 4.5%.

Allstate (ALL) was down 0.2% after the company said estimated pre-tax catastrophe losses for April were $799 million, or $631 million after tax.

