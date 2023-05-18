Financial Sector Update for 05/18/2023: BABA, LCNB, ALL

Financial stocks were decreasing Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 1.4% to $27,035, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 6 basis points to 3.64%.

In economic news, initial jobless claims slumped to 242,000 during the week that ended May 13, below the 255,000 consensus and the prior week's 264,000, D A Davidson said in a note.

The pace of existing home sales dropped 3.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million in April from 4.44 million in March, data from the National Association of Realtors showed. The forecast in a survey compiled by Bloomberg was for a decline to 4.3 million.

Ant Group's net income decreased more than 56% year-over-year in its fiscal Q3, according to a quarterly statement released Thursday by Alibaba (BABA), which holds a one-third stake in the financial technology company. Alibaba shares were down 4.7%.

LCNB (LCNB), the holding company for LCNB National Bank, said it has agreed to buy Cincinnati Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $43.7 million. LCNB was down 4.8%.

Allstate (ALL) was down 1.1% after the company said estimated pre-tax catastrophe losses for April were $799 million, or $631 million after tax.

