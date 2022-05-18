Financial Sector Update for 05/18/2022: LYG,PGR,DLO

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 3.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 1.5% after new data showed housing starts slipped 0.2% during April compared with the prior month, falling to a 1.724 million annualized rate and trailing market expectations for a 1.756 million yearly rate. Contractors pulled housing permits at a 1.819 million annualized pace, down 3.2% from March levels and also lagging the 1.814 million forecast.

Bitcoin was declining 3.3% to $29,147, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 5.3 basis points to 2.973%.

In company news, Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) fell 1.6% after overnight saying it will close an additional 28 branches in the UK this year. The bank holding company shuttered 60 earlier in 2021, according to a Reuters report.

Progressive (PGR) was fractionally higher, easing from a 1.5% advance by the insurance company that followed it authorizing the repurchase of up to 25 million of its outstanding shares. The stock was also fighting downdrafts after the company reported an net loss of $0.34 per share last month, reversing a $0.54 per share profit during April 2021.

DLocal Limited (DLO) surged more than 21% after the payments processor reported Q1 net income of $0.08 per share, improving on a $0.06 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue more than doubled, rising 117% to $87.5 million and topping the $82.6 million analyst mean.

