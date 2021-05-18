Financial Sector Update for 05/18/2021: JPM,HUIZ,BSMX

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.3% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

In company news, JPMorgan (JPM) was fractionally lower after saying Daniel Pinto will become the sole president and chief operating officer at the banking giant following the retirement of Gordon Smith as co-president and co-COO at the end of 2021. It also named Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak co-heads of consumer and community banking unit.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) has turned 4% lower, reversing a more than 6% gain earlier Tuesday that followed the Chinese insurance brokerage reporting a Q1 profit of 0.03 renminbi ($0) per share, improving on a 0.01 renminbi per share loss during the same quarter last year.

Santander Mexico (BSMX) rose about 1.2% after a JPMorgan upgrade to overweight from neutral with a $6.50 price target.

