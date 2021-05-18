Banking
HUIZ

Financial Sector Update for 05/18/2021: HUIZ, AXP, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were slipping in Tuesday's pre-bell trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently trading 0.18% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.64% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.92%.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) was rallying past 5% after saying it swung to Q1 earnings of 0.03 renminbi ($0) per share from a loss of 0.01 renminbi per share a year earlier.

American Express (AXP) reported that US consumer credit card delinquency was 0.8% in April, down from 0.9% in March. American Express was marginally declining in recent trading.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was unchanged after saying it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Piper Jordan, an employee benefits advisory firm, for an undisclosed amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUIZ AXP BRO XLF FAS

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: The world’s first fully licensed and regulated digital bank

    EQIBank CEO & Director Jason Blick joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the world’s first fully licensed and regulated digital bank and the continued adoption of #DeFi.

    3 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular