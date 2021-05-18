Financial Sector Update for 05/18/2021: HUIZ, AXP, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping in Tuesday's pre-bell trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently trading 0.18% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.64% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.92%.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) was rallying past 5% after saying it swung to Q1 earnings of 0.03 renminbi ($0) per share from a loss of 0.01 renminbi per share a year earlier.

American Express (AXP) reported that US consumer credit card delinquency was 0.8% in April, down from 0.9% in March. American Express was marginally declining in recent trading.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was unchanged after saying it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Piper Jordan, an employee benefits advisory firm, for an undisclosed amount.

