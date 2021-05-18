Financial Sector Update for 05/18/2021: HGSH,JPM,HUIZ,BSMX

Financial stocks were lower ahead of Tuesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) fell 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 2.1% even as the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) gained 0.6%.

In company news, China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) shares rose more than 16% after the real estate developer reported a Q1 profit of $0.10 per share, reversing a $0.03 per share net loss during the year-ago quarter, as revenue increased 867% year-over-year to $18.3 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Santander Mexico (BSMX) rose about 1.1% after a JPMorgan upgrade to overweight from neutral with a $6.50 price target.

To the downside, JPMorgan (JPM) was fractionally lower. The banking giant said Daniel Pinto will become the sole president and chief operating officer following the retirement of Gordon Smith as co-president and co-COO at the end of 2021. JPMorgan also named Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak co-heads of the consumer and community banking unit.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) turned 4.8% lower, reversing an earlier gain of more than 6% after the Chinese insurance brokerage reported a Q1 profit of 0.03 renminbi ($0) per share, improving on a 0.01 renminbi per share loss during the same quarter last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.