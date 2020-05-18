Financial Sector Update for 05/18/2020: PK,SBRA,APLE

Financial stocks were climbing Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 4.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was up 4.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 7.7%.

In company news, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) rose nearly 21% after the real estate investment trust Monday said it plans to offer $500 senior secured notes due 2025 in a private placement. Net proceeds will be used to repay debt owed under its fully-drawn $1.0 billion revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) was more than 13% higher after Berenberg Bank upgraded the real estate investment trust to buy from hold but trimmed its price target by $2 to $15 a share.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) climbed almost 12% after the real estate investment trust late Friday said its board of directors extended its existing $345 million stock buyback program until July 2021.

