Financial Sector Update for 05/18/2020: DFS, BX, BLK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were rallying premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained more than 3% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was 9% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 8%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) was up more than 6% after it reported a credit card delinquency rate of 2.56% for April, down from 2.62% in March and 2.64% in February.

The Blackstone Group's (BX) Gavilan Resources joint venture, hurt by the collapse in oil prices, has filed for Chapter 11 proceedings in bankruptcy court in Houston, Reuters and other media outlets reported. Blackstone Group was advancing more than 3% recently.

BlackRock (BLK) was more than 2% higher after saying it has completed the secondary offering of 31,628,573 shares of common stock held by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., including exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, at a price of $420 per share.

