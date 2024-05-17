News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/17/2024: BX, HOOD, BLK

May 17, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks advanced in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) were both little changed.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 2.7% to $66,979, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries gained 4 basis points to 4.42%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of leading indicators fell 0.6% in April, below expectations for a 0.3% decrease in a Bloomberg survey, and following a 0.3% decrease in March.

In corporate news, Blackstone (BX) and Magnetar are leading a $7.5 billion debt financing facility for artificial intelligence hyperscaler CoreWeave, according to a joint statement. Blackstone shares fell 2.4%.

Robinhood (HOOD) is poised to benefit from rebounding retail engagement supported by evolving macro, BofA Securities said. BofA upgraded the stock to buy from underperform and raised its price target to $24 from $14. The shares jumped 11%.

BlackRock (BLK) has received approval for the extension of investment contracts from the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System, Bloomberg reported. BlackRock rose 0.3%.

