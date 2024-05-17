Financial Sector Update for 05/17/2024: BLK, BBVA, BX, HOOD

Financial stocks rose in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index increased 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally lower.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 2.7% to $67,030, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries gained 4.5 basis points to 4.42%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of leading indicators fell 0.6% in April, below expectations for a 0.3% decrease in a Bloomberg survey, and following a 0.3% decrease in March.

In corporate news, Saba Capital detailed its plans to push for change at 10 closed-end BlackRock (BLK) funds that trade at a steep discount to the value of their underlying assets relative to their peers, CNBC reported Friday. BlackRock shares were rising 0.7%.

Banco de Sabadell's second-largest investor, Mexican billionaire David Martinez, supports Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's (BBVA) hostile takeover proposal, Bloomberg reported Friday. BBVA shares gained 1%.

Blackstone (BX) and Magnetar are leading a $7.5 billion debt financing facility for artificial intelligence hyperscaler CoreWeave, according to a joint statement. Blackstone shares fell 2%.

Robinhood (HOOD) is poised to benefit from rebounding retail engagement supported by evolving macro, BofA Securities said. BofA upgraded the stock to buy from underperform and raised its price target to $24 from $14. The shares jumped 12.6%.

