Financial Sector Update for 05/17/2024: BAM, RBC, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.2%.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) intends to invest $500 million for a majority stake in Indian renewable power firm Leap Green Energy, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Brookfield Asset Management shares were up 0.4% pre-bell.

RBC Bearings (RBC, RBCP) stock was up more than 1% after the company reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and net sales.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is moving into the lending market for private equity and asset managers, Reuters reported, quoting an executive at the investment bank. Goldman Sachs shares were up 0.3% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.