Financial Sector Update for 05/17/2023: NWLI, WAL, NYCB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.58%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 1% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 1%.

National Western Life Group (NWLI) was gaining more than 24% after saying it is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholders' value.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) was rallying past 11% after saying its Q2 deposit growth has been more than $2 billion as of May 12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) was up more than 4% after saying the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as receiver for Signature Bridge Bank, priced an underwritten public offering of 39 million shares of the company's common stock.

