News & Insights

Banking
NWLI

Financial Sector Update for 05/17/2023: NWLI, WAL, NYCB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 17, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.58%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 1% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 1%.

National Western Life Group (NWLI) was gaining more than 24% after saying it is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholders' value.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) was rallying past 11% after saying its Q2 deposit growth has been more than $2 billion as of May 12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) was up more than 4% after saying the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as receiver for Signature Bridge Bank, priced an underwritten public offering of 39 million shares of the company's common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWLI
WAL
NYCB
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.