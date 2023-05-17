News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/17/2023: NWLI, BLK, WAL, SYT

May 17, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were higher in late afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) both gained 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was rising 1.3% to $27,385, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 3.581%.

In economic news, President Joe Biden said that debt-ceiling talks will continue with congressional leaders in the coming days until a deal is reached.

April housing starts rose 2.2% sequentially to a 1.401 million annual rate from a revised 1.371 million in March, beating the 1.400 million forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Meanwhile, building permits declined 1.5% to a 1.416 million rate in April, compared with expectations permits would remain unchanged at 1.437 million reported in March.

In corporate news, National Western Life (NWLI) surged 45% after the company said it's exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

BlackRock (BLK) is requiring employees to show up in person at least four days a week, starting Sept. 11, according to media reports, citing a company memo. Shares rose 2.2%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares rose 11% after the company said Q2 deposit growth has been more than $2 billion as of May 12.

SYLA Technologies (SYT) said it expects 2023 net income from continuing operations of 1,359 Japanese yen to 1,637 yen ($10.11 to $12.18) per share. Shares were down 3.7%.

