Financial Sector Update for 05/17/2023: BLK, WAL, SYT

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing past 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.4%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.2% to $26,896, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 3.579%.

In economic news, April housing starts rose 2.2% sequentially to a 1.401 million annual rate from a revised 1.371 million in March, beating the 1.400 million forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Meanwhile, building permits declined 1.5% to a 1.416 million rate in April, compared with expectations permits will remain unchanged at 1.437 million reported in March.

Separately, Tuesday's meeting among President Joe Biden and congressional leaders discussing the debt ceiling had some positive takeaways, with the House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly saying that a deal could be possible by week's end.

In company news, BlackRock (BLK) is requiring employees to show up in person at least four days a week, starting Sept. 11, according to media reports, citing a company memo. Shares rose 2.3%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares rose more than 13% after the company said Q2 deposit growth has been more than $2 billion as of May 12.

SYLA Technologies (SYT) said Wednesday it expects 2023 net income from continuing operations of 1,359 Japanese yen to 1,637 yen ($10.11 to $12.18) per share. Shares were down nearly 4%.

