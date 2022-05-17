Financial Sector Update for 05/17/2022: VOYA,PYPL,BRO

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 4.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.4%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.9% to $30,128, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 9.6 basis points to 2.973%.

In company news, Voya Financial (VOYA) increased 4% after the assets manager said it was acquiring a "substantial majority" of AllianzGI's US business in exchange for up to 24% of its Voya IM unit. Under terms of the proposal acquisition, the companies are planning a long-term partnership, with AllianzGI distributing Voya IM's investment products and strategies outside the US.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) climbed 1.6% after the payments processor late Monday announced plans for a tender offer for its 2.20% senior notes maturing in September and its 1.35% senior notes due 2023 and using the net proceeds from a $3 billion offering of four series of notes maturing between 2027 through 2062.

Brown & Brown (BRO) increased 1% after overnight announcing its purchase of Claim Technologies, which provides benefit plan audits to government and private employers in the US. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.