Financial Sector Update for 05/17/2022: NU, KKR, PYPL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently up more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 5% higher and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by more than 4%.

Nu Holdings (NU) rose by more than 11% after it reported Q1 adjusted net income of $10.1 million, compared with an adjusted loss of $11.9 million a year ago.

KKR (KKR) gained nearly 8% after it said it has agreed to acquire UK-based power generation company ContourGlobal for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.14 billion).

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was nearly 3% after it priced its offering of $3 billion senior notes, consisting of $500 million of 3.90% notes due 2027, $1 billion of 4.40% notes due 2032, $1 billion of 5.05% notes due 2052, and $500 million of 5.25% notes due 2062.

