Financial Sector Update for 05/17/2021: BSAC,SQ,AON

Financial stocks were little changed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

In company news, Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) tumbled almost 12%, leading declines among US listed Chilean companies after voters in the South American country selected independent and opposition candidates to two thirds of seats in a body that will write Chile's new constitution. Government-backed candidates only won about 25% of the seats, according to a BBC report.

Square (SQ) fell 5.2% after the payments processor Monday announced plans for a $2.0 billion private placement of two series of senior notes.

Aon (AON) was fractionally higher after the company said it was selling its pensions consulting, pension insurance broking, pensions administration and investment consulting business in Germany to privately held Lane Clark & Peacock. Financial terms were not disclosed.

