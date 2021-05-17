Financial Sector Update for 05/17/2021: AON, ECPG, EHTH, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.24%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

Aon (AON) was up nearly 1% after saying it agreed to sell its pensions consulting, pension insurance broking, pensions administration and investment consulting business in Germany to Lane Clark & Peacock. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Encore Capital (ECPG) was flat after it announced plans to issue senior secured notes totaling 250 million British pounds ($352.7 million) in a private offering.

eHealth (EHTH) has received a $225 million minority investment from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, which subscribed for eHealth convertible preferred shares, according to a statement. eHealth was more than 2% lower in recent trading.

