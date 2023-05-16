Financial Sector Update for 05/16/2023: UBS, CS, CG, WFC, COF

Financial stocks were falling in late afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was eased.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 2.5%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.5% to $27,040, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 4 basis points to 3.549%.

In economic news, retail sales in the US increased 0.4% in April from March, rebounding from a decline of 0.7% in the previous month, but below market forecasts of a 0.8% gain, according to a data compiled by Bloomberg.

US industrial production rose 0.5% in April, compared with expectations for a 0.1% decline in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following an upward revision to an unchanged reading for March.

In company news, UBS (UBS) is set to be granted unconditional European Union antitrust approval for its planned takeover of Credit Suisse (CS), according to a Reuters report. UBS shares were down 1.4% while Credit Suisse was dropping 1.9%.

Carlyle Group (CG) and Quest Global Services co-founder and Chief Executive Ajit Prabhu are said to be in talks to buy separate minority stakes worth $640 million in Quest Global from Bain Capital and Advent International, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Carlyle shares were down 1.9%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) has agreed to pay shareholders $1 billion to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of overstating the speed of its progress in fixing issues stemming from its 2016 fake accounts scandal, The Wall Street Journal reported late Monday, citing a court filing. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.7%.

Capital One Financial (COF) shares were rising 2.2% after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) disclosed in a regulatory filing late Monday that it had acquired a stake in the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.