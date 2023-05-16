Financial Sector Update for 05/16/2023: FUTU, NU, MS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by 0.28%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.8% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.91%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was retreating by more than 9% after saying it is planning to remove the Futubull app from app stores in mainland China, effective Friday.

Nu Holdings (NU) was gaining more than 7% in value after it reported a Q1 adjusted net income of $182.4 million, up from $10.1 million a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is looking to reduce its investment banking workforce in Asia-Pacific by 7% as part of a global effort to downsize in light of current market conditions, media outlets reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Morgan Stanley was 0.4% lower recently.

