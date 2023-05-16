Financial Sector Update for 05/16/2023: CG, WFC, COF, BRK.A, BRK.B

Financial stocks were decreasing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 2.1%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.6% to $27,001, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 3.557%.

In economic news, retail sales in the US increased 0.4% in April from March, rebounding from a decline of 0.7% in the previous month, but below market forecasts of a 0.8% gain, according to a data compiled by Bloomberg.

US industrial production rose 0.5% in April, compared with expectations for a 0.1% decline in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following an upward revision to an unchanged reading for March.

In company news, Carlyle Group (CG) and Quest Global Services co-founder and Chief Executive Ajit Prabhu are said to be in talks to buy separate minority stakes worth $640 million in Quest Global from Bain Capital and Advent International, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Carlyle shares were down 1.6%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) has agreed to pay shareholders $1 billion to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of overstating the speed of its progress in fixing issues stemming from its 2016 fake accounts scandal, The Wall Street Journal reported late Monday, citing a court filing. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.7%.

Capital One Financial (COF) shares were rising 2.7% after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) disclosed in a regulatory filing late Monday that it had acquired a stake in the company.

