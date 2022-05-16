Financial Sector Update for 05/16/2022: MUFG, BCS, CBU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.57%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.97% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.1%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) shares were down more than 3% after it reported fiscal 2022 earnings of 88.05 Japanese yen ($0.68) per diluted share, up from 60.25 yen a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 88.16 yen.

Barclays (BCS) said it will restate its year-ended Dec. 31, 2021 financial report on form 20-F to reflect the impact of Barclays Bank's over-issuance of notes, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Barclays shares were about 1% higher recently.

Community Bank System (CBU) shares were marginally advancing after saying Community Bank's acquisition of Elmira Savings Bank for about $82.8 million in cash was completed on May 13.

