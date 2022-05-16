Financial Sector Update for 05/16/2022: MMI,APO,CBU,AJG

Financial stocks trimmed a portion of their retreat, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 0.8% in late trade.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.7% to $29,764, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.8 basis points to 2.877%.

In company news, Marcus & Millichap (MMI) has turned narrowly lower again shortly before Monday's closing, retreating from an early 1.4% gain that followed the real estate investment brokerage late Friday announcing an $83 million sale of the Freedom Town Center shopping center in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was 1.4% lower this afternoon, recovering part of its 2% decline earlier Monday, after the private-equity firm launched a strategic partnership with venture-capital investors Sofinnova Partners in a move intended to bolster Apollo's presence in life sciences. Apollo will provide up to 1 billion euros in funding for Sofinnova investments in addition to acquiring an undisclosed equity stake in the Silicon Valley-based venture firm, the companies said.

Community Bank System (CBU) dropped 0.6% after it said late Friday it completed its $82.2 million acquisition of Elmira Savings Bank, adding eight branch locations to its network and increasing deposits to more than $13.8 billion. Investors received $23.10 in cash for each of their Elmira shares.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) fell 0.3% lower after the insurance broker Monday announced its purchase of Hruska Insurancenter, a retail property and casualty brokerage mostly serving commercial real estate clients, including condominiums and apartment complexes throughout the greater Chicago region and in the upper Midwest.

