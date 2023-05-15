Financial Sector Update for 05/15/2023: TPG, BX, FICO

Financial stocks were advancing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained rose 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 2.6% to $27,628, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 3.508%.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index fell to negative-31.8 in May from 10.8 in April, compared with a narrower expected decrease to a reading of negative-3.7 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Congressional leaders Tuesday to resume debt-limit talks.

In company news, TPG (TPG) has agreed to buy alternative investment company Angelo Gordon in a $2.7 billion cash-and-equity deal. TPG shares were up 1.9%.

Blackstone (BX) has agreed to sell a "significant" minority interest in travel-focused technology company IBS Software to funds advised by Apax Partners, which will invest nearly $450 million to buy the stake. Blackstone shares were slipping 0.2%.

FICO (FICO) said that Steve Weber has been named chief financial officer serving on an acting basis since January. Shares of FICO were up 1.6%.

