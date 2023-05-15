Financial Sector Update for 05/15/2023: GS, UPST, TPG, BX

Financial stocks were advancing late Monday with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) declined by 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 1.8% to $27,430, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5 basis points to 3.508%.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index fell to negative-31.8 in May from 10.8 in April, compared with a narrower expected decrease to a reading of negative-3.7 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Congressional leaders Tuesday to resume debt-limit talks.

In company news, Goldman Sachs' (GS) Goldman Sachs Bank Europe was fined 6.63 million euros ($7.21 million) by the European Central Bank for miscalculating its risk-weighted assets for credit risk in 2019, 2020, and 2021 for eight consecutive quarters, the ECB said Monday. Goldman shares were rising 0.7%.

Upstart (UPST) has agreed to sell up to $4 billion of consumer installment loans originated on its platform to Castlelake together with co-investor and minority partner Eltura Capital Management. Upstart shares jumped past 23%.

TPG (TPG) has agreed to buy alternative investment company Angelo Gordon in a $2.7 billion cash-and-equity deal. TPG shares were up 2.7%.

Blackstone (BX) has agreed to sell a "significant" minority interest in travel-focused technology company IBS Software to funds advised by Apax Partners, which will invest nearly $450 million to buy the stake. Blackstone shares were rising 0.2%.

