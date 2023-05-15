News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/15/2023: BMO, COLB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 15, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.22%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.42% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.61%.

Columbia Banking System (COLB) was up more than 1% after it raised its quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.36 per share, payable on June 15 to shareholders on record as of May 31.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) was slightly advancing after confirming that it has received court approval to buy LoyaltyOne's AIR Miles Reward Program in a deal expected to close on June 1.

More articles by this source ->

