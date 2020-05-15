Banking
Financial Sector Update for 05/15/2020: GROW, ADS, OPRT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) down more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was over 3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up more than 3%.

U.S. Global Investors (GROW) was slipping around 8% after late Wednesday it posted a fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.11 per share, compared with net income of $0.05 a year ago.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) said the 30-day delinquency rate on its card services segment in April increased to 5.6% from 4.9% a year earlier. Alliance Data Systems was down almost 1% recently.

Oportun Financial (OPRT) was unchanged. The company late Wednesday reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, compared with earnings of $0.43 a year ago.

