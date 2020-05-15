Banking
Financial Sector Update for 05/15/2020: AEG,STAR,ADS

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was falling 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 1.7%.

In company news, Aegon (AEG) fell about 1.3% after the Dutch insurance company said shareholders voting Friday at its annual meeting approved the selection of Lard Friese to be its new chief executive. Friese, who previously worked at Aegon between 1993 to 2003, succeeds Alex Wynaendts and rejoined Aegon as CEO-designate on March 1 from the NN Group where also was the chief executive.

iStar (STAR) was 1.7% higher after the real estate investment trust Friday set a dividend of $0.11 per share, up 10% over the previous quarter and payable June 15 to investors of record on June 1.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) fell 1% after the credit-card loyalty program operator said the 30-day delinquency rate for its card services segment rose to 5.6% in April compared with a 4.9% rate during the year-ago period. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables increased to 7.3% during the first four month of 2020, the company said, up from 7.1% over the same period last year.

