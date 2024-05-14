News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 05/14/2024: PSFE, RILY, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

May 14, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.5%.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares were up past 16% after the company overnight reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) stock was down more than 3%, a day after the company said its quarterly report for the period ended March 31 will be delayed and that it now plans to file the report on Form 10-Q on May 15.

A consortium led by Blackstone (BX) is in talks with Indian food chain Haldiram's for a 75% stake in its snacks business worth up to $8.5 billion, Reuters reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. Blackstone shares were 0.2% lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

