Financial Sector Update for 05/14/2021: HALL,EQOS,CIXX,CIX.TO,MAX

Financial stocks extended their Friday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rising 1.7% each.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%.

In company news, Hallmark Financial (HALL) jumped out to a 15.5% gain after the company reported a surprise Q1 profit of $0.52 per share, reversing a $3.55 per share net loss during the first three months of 2020 and beating the two-analyst consensus estimate of a $0.07 per share net loss.

Diginex's (EQOS) rose 7.8% after saying its Digivault digital assets unit was approved by UK regulators to provide custody services for cryptocurrency investors.

CI Financial (CIXX) climbed 4% after Barclays raised its price target for the Canadian asset manager by CA$2 to CA$25 a share and reiterated its overweight rating.

To the downside, MediaAlpha (MAX) slumped 10% after insurance customer acquisition software firm missed Wall Street expectations with Q1 earnings and also projected Q2 and FY21 revenue lagging analyst estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.