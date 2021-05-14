Financial Sector Update for 05/14/2021: EQOS,CIXX,CIX.TO,MAX

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1%.

In company news, Diginex's (EQOS) rose 5.7% after saying its Digivault digital assets unit was approved by UK regulators to provide custody services for cryptocurrency investors.

CI Financial (CIXX) climbed 3.1% after Barclays raised its price target for the Canadian asset manager by CA$2 to CA$25 a share and reiterated its overweight rating.

MediaAlpha (MAX) slumped 8.7% after insurance customer acquisition software firm missed Wall Street expectations with Q1 earnings and also projected Q2 and FY21 revenue lagging analyst estimates.

