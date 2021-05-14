Financial Sector Update for 05/14/2021: EQOS, CG, KKR, VCTR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was climbing by 0.56%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Diginex's (EQOS) digital asset custody unit, Digivault, has received a regulatory approval in the UK to register as a custodian wallet provider, a "key milestone" in its strategy to offer compliant and secure custody services to crypto investors, the company said. Diginex was gaining over 2% in value recently.

Carlyle Group (CG) and KKR (KKR) are among the shortlisted bidders selected by Reckitt Benckiser Group for its Mead Johnson infant formula business in Greater China, Reuters reported. Carlyle Group was inactive while KKR was marginally advancing in recent trading.

Victory Capital (VCTR) reported assets under management of $157.13 billion in April, up from $154.33 billion in March. Victory Capital was unchanged in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.