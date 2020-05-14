Financial Sector Update for 05/14/2020: TRNO,WNC,BAM,BAM-A.TO

Financial stocks extended their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead about 1.8% in late Thursday trade.

In company news, Terreno Realty (TRNO) slid 2.5% after the real estate investment trust announced its purchase Wednesday of an industrial property in Seattle for about $5.6 million. The 1.1-acre property has a single industrial building containing about 13,000 square feet of leasable space and is fully occupied by a lone tenant through the end of 2021, Terreno said.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) fell about 1% after the firm reported an increase in Q1 revenue to $16.59 billion, up from $15.21 billion during the same quarter last year, and said it would keep its quarterly dividend at $0.12 per share share, payable June 30 to investors of record on May 29.

Wabash National (WNC) was 1% lower in afternoon trade, overcoming a nearly 12% decline soon after Thursday's bell after the company reported an adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share for its Q1 ended March 31, reversing a $0.27 per share profit during the year-ago period, while revenue fell to $387 million compared with $533.2 million last year.

