Banking
BAM

Financial Sector Update for 05/14/2020: BAM, WFC, WNC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were mostly trading lower before markets open on Thursday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) retreated almost 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was nearly 5% lower, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up more than 5%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) retreated more than 2% after reporting Q1 funds from operations (FFO) of $0.55 per share, down from $0.69 per share a year earlier. Revenue totaled $16.59 billion, up from $15.21 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) was also down by over 2%. Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell has advised employees to continue working from home through at least June 30, according to Reuters. The bank also said it will likely retain coronavirus-related policies despite some states loosening their restrictions.

Meanwhile, Wabash National (WNC) was flat after swinging to a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share from EPS of $0.27 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totaled $387 million, down from $533.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAM WFC WNC XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    Level Up With Winnie Sun: Achieving Travel Dreams With A Modest Budget

    Big travel dreams usually come with a big travel price tag. But what if you wanted to achieve your grand vacation dreams on a modest budget? It’s not impossible, but you have to be smart.

    6 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular