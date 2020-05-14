Financial Sector Update for 05/14/2020: BAM, WFC, WNC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading lower before markets open on Thursday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) retreated almost 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was nearly 5% lower, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up more than 5%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) retreated more than 2% after reporting Q1 funds from operations (FFO) of $0.55 per share, down from $0.69 per share a year earlier. Revenue totaled $16.59 billion, up from $15.21 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) was also down by over 2%. Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell has advised employees to continue working from home through at least June 30, according to Reuters. The bank also said it will likely retain coronavirus-related policies despite some states loosening their restrictions.

Meanwhile, Wabash National (WNC) was flat after swinging to a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share from EPS of $0.27 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totaled $387 million, down from $533.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

