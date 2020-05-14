Financial Sector Update for 05/14/2020: AXP,CG,WNC,BAM

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was up 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead about 1.0%.

In company news, American Express (AXP) rose about 6.2% on Thursday after a Certares Management unit reportedly sued the Carlyle Group (CG) and Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund after they refused to complete their purchase of a 20% stake in American Express' global business travel subsidiary. Citing court filings in the case, Bloomberg said in a corrected report the suit alleges Carlyle made fake excuses to back out of the deal after experiencing losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wabash National (WNC) was fractionally lower in afternoon trade, overcoming a nearly 12% decline soon after Thursday's bell after the company reported an adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share for its Q1 ended March 31, reversing a $0.27 per share profit during the year-ago period, while revenue fell to $387 million compared with $533.2 million last year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) fell 1.4% after the firm reported an increase in Q1 revenue to $16.59 billion, up from $15.21 billion during the same quarter last year, and said it would keep its quarterly dividend at $0.12 per share share, payable June 30 to investors of record on May 29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.