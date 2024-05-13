Financial Sector Update for 05/13/2024: NDAQ, BITF, BX

Financial stocks were lower in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both off around 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up fractionally.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 2.1% to $62,748, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3 basis points lower at 4.48%.

In economic news, consumer expectations for one-year US inflation growth rose to 3.3% in April after remaining at a 3% pace for four straight months, according to a New York Federal Reserve Bank survey. The median expectations slowed to a 2.8% gain from a 2.9% rise for the upcoming three years but rose to a 2.8% jump from a 2.6% advance for the five years ahead.

In corporate news, Nasdaq (NDAQ) is considering a sale of its Solovis business as part of an effort to streamline its portfolio, Bloomberg reported Monday. Nasdaq shares added 0.5%.

Bitfarms (BITF) shares sank 9% after the company said Monday it terminated Geoffrey Morphy as president and chief executive, effective immediately. Morphy filed on Friday a lawsuit against the company for breach of contract, wrongful dismissal and punitive damages for $27 million.

Blackstone (BX) shares were shedding 1.2%. The firm said Monday its private equity funds and vehicles have agreed with the management of Japanese pharmaceutical services company I'rom to take it private.

