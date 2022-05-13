Financial Sector Update for 05/13/2022: HIPO, SMFG, ICE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) advanced by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 3% higher and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by nearly 4%.

Hippo Holdings (HIPO) gained more than 19% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.12 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $2.03 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.08.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) rose more than 1% after it reported fiscal year 2021 earnings of 515.30 yen ($4) per diluted share, up from 374.08 yen a year earlier.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was more than 1% higher after it priced a public offering of $8 billion in new senior notes.

