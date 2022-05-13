Financial Sector Update for 05/13/2022: COMP,HOOD,AFRM,WE

Banking
Financial stocks steadied near their intra-day highs during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.7%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 2.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 5% to $30,066, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 11.8 basis points to 2.935%.

In company news, Compass (COMP) raced nearly 21% higher after the real estate services company cut its Q1 net loss by almost three-quarters compared with year-ago levels, while revenue grew more than 26% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.33 billion in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

WeWork (WE) jumped out to a nearly 19% gain on Friday after raising the bottom end of its sales forecasts for the current quarter ending in June and for FY22. The office space-sharing company is now projecting Q2 revenue in a range of $800 million to $825 million and between $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion in FY22 revenue, up to $25 million and $50 million from its prior guidance, respectively.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) rose over 25% after a regulatory filing overnight showed Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of the Hong Kong-based FTX cryptocurrency exchange, bought nearly 56.3 million Robinhood shares since March 14 priced between $8.01 to $13.85 apiece, spending a total of $648.3 million and now owning 7.6% of its outstanding stock.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) climbed more than 31% after the payments processor reported a smaller-than-expected Q3 net loss and revenue exceeding analyst expectations and also raising its forecast for FY22 revenue. Its net loss fell to $0.19 per share during the three months ended March 31, improving on a $0.56 per share loss during the year-ago quarter, while revenue grew 53.7% year-over-year to $354.8 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.56 per share loss on $344 million in revenue.

