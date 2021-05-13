Financial Sector Update for 05/13/2021: SI,FB,OCFT,INFO,SPGI

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.3%.

In company news, Silvergate Capital (SI) rose 8.8% after Facebook (FB) selected the bank holding company to run its blockchain-based Diem Payment Network - previously known as Libra - and manage its US dollar reserves in addition to being the exclusive issuer of its stablecoin digital currency.

OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) climbed 3.5% after KeyBanc raised its price target for the company's shares by $4 to $28 each and also reiterated its overweight rating.

IHS Markit (INFO) was 3.4% higher after the financial data company and S&P Global (SPGI) said they were exploring the sale of Markit's oil price information services business and its coal, metals and mining business to help ensure their proposed merger meets regulatory scrutiny. S&P Global shares were 2.63% higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.