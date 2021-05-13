Financial Sector Update for 05/13/2021: GNW, FHN, TIGR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping in Thursday's premarket trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.08%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.28% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.47%.

Genworth Financial (GNW) was shedding over 5% in value after announcing that it has postponed the previously announced initial public offering of its subsidiary, Enact Holdings.

First Horizon National (FHN) announced plans to redeem all of its non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series A, and all related depositary shares on July 10. First Horizon National was slightly declining in recent trading.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was up more than 4% after saying it will be added to the MSCI China All Shares Index, effective after market close on May 27.

