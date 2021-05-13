Financial Sector Update for 05/13/2021: CIXX,CIX.TO,SI,FB,OCFT,INFO,SPGI

Financial stocks continued to climb in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 3.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.8%.

In company news, CI Financial (CIXX) was 11% higher ahead of Thursday's close after the Canadian asset manager reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of CA$0.73 per share, up from CA$0.56 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by CA$0.07 per share.

Silvergate Capital (SI) rose more than 13% after Facebook (FB) selected the bank holding company to run its blockchain-based Diem Payment Network -- previously known as Libra -- and manage its US dollar reserves as the exclusive issuer of its stablecoin digital currency.

IHS Markit (INFO) was 3.6% higher after the financial data company and S&P Global (SPGI) said they were exploring the sale of Markit's oil price information services business and its coal, metals and mining business to help ensure their proposed merger meets regulatory scrutiny. S&P Global shares were 2.8% higher.

OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) was fractionally higher after KeyBanc raised its price target for the company's stock by $4 to $28 and reiterated an overweight rating.

