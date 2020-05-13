Banking
XP

Financial Sector Update for 05/13/2020: XP,CCNE,Z,ZG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Wednesday dropping 2.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 3.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 4.2%.

In company news, XP (XP) climbed 10% after the Brazilian investment manager late Tuesday reported a 79.3% increase in Q1 revenue compared over year-ago levels, rising to $296.4 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $277.9 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

CNB Financial (CCNE) fell 3.6% and the bank holding company saying it has terminated its at-the-market equity offering sales agreement with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods because of the market uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zillow Group (Z,ZG) dropped 5.7% after Wednesday pricing a down-sized $384 million public offering of 8 million Class C common shares at $48 apiece, or about 2.5% under Tuesday's closing price. The real estate e-commerce platform also priced a $500 million concurrent offering of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 and carrying an initial conversion price of $67.20 per share. The company originally had been planning for a $500 million common stock sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XP CCNE Z ZG

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    Level Up With Winnie Sun: Achieving Travel Dreams With A Modest Budget

    Big travel dreams usually come with a big travel price tag. But what if you wanted to achieve your grand vacation dreams on a modest budget? It’s not impossible, but you have to be smart.

    5 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular