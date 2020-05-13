Financial Sector Update for 05/13/2020: XP,CCNE,Z,ZG

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Wednesday dropping 2.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 3.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 4.2%.

In company news, XP (XP) climbed 10% after the Brazilian investment manager late Tuesday reported a 79.3% increase in Q1 revenue compared over year-ago levels, rising to $296.4 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $277.9 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

CNB Financial (CCNE) fell 3.6% and the bank holding company saying it has terminated its at-the-market equity offering sales agreement with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods because of the market uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zillow Group (Z,ZG) dropped 5.7% after Wednesday pricing a down-sized $384 million public offering of 8 million Class C common shares at $48 apiece, or about 2.5% under Tuesday's closing price. The real estate e-commerce platform also priced a $500 million concurrent offering of 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 and carrying an initial conversion price of $67.20 per share. The company originally had been planning for a $500 million common stock sale.

