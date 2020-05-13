Financial Sector Update for 05/13/2020: CG, CCNE, MN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial Sector Update for 05/13/2020

Financial stocks were down pre-bell Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) 0.85% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was 1.84% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.96%.

Carlyle Group (CG) and Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC were facing a lawsuit filed by the Qatar Investment Authority after they had refused to complete the acquisition of a 20% stake in American Express Global Business Travel (AXP), Bloomberg reported. Carlyle Group was more than 2% higher in recent trading.

CNB Financial (CCNE) was up more than 2% after saying it has terminated its at-the-market equity offering sales agreement with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Manning & Napier (MN) was unchanged after it reported assets under management of $17.98 billion as of April 30, up from $17.1 billion reported in the previous month.

